Top Activities And Things To Do In Malibu

To most, Malibu conjures up a laid back coastal lifestyle with fun beach activities. This couldn’t be more true, but there is much more to do than just visiting the beach!



Go On A Wine Safari





www.lasafaris.com Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area32111 Mulholland HwyMalibu, CA 90265(818) 497-2206 Situated in the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains just a few miles inland from Malibu’s beautiful beaches is a place you won’t want to miss visiting. Here, you’ll find the 1,000 acre Saddlerock Ranch and vineyard where you can drink wine and go on an incredible safari. Combining local wine, a four-wheel drive trek through the beautiful vineyards of Malibu, and plenty of wildlife that you actually get to feed, things can get pretty surreal. Giraffes, Zebras, and alpacas all cross your path while you explore the 1000-acre spread and sip on some wine. The incredible experience might lead you to believe the booze is winning, but the surroundings are all very real and equally spectacular.



Explore The Beautiful Beaches





www.lamountains.com Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area32350 El Matador Beach RdMalibu, CA 90265(818) 880-0363 One of the most beautiful beaches in Malibu is El Matador State Beach, where you can explore sea caves, large rocks and take in the incredibly blue water. Attracting many people because of the beach, as well as dirt trails, cliffs to take in views and more, there’s plenty to enjoy here. But, Malibu also offers other top notch beaches including Zuma Beach, Leo Carillo, Surfride Beach, Broad Beach, Carbon Beach, El Pescador, Escondido Beach, and many more.



Hike To See A Waterfall





Malibu, CA 90265 Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation AreaEscondido Canyon TrailMalibu, CA 90265 With its famed 150 foot tall waterfall, Escondido Falls is a huge draw for locals and tourists alike. Escondido Falls is also the tallest in the Santa Monica Mountains. Depending on the season though, you may not find the falls full of water. It’s a great hike though and worth it either way.



Hiking





www.nps.gov Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area3998 Solstice Canyon RdMalibu, CA 90265(805) 370-2300 The entrance to Solstice Canyon is just a stones throw from some of Malibu’s most popular beaches, but you’ll feel like you’ve entered a secluded area. Featuring trails for every skill set, Solstice Canyon offers hikes through a beautiful area of the Santa Monica Mountains. Options for easy, moderate or strenuous hikes are available, and will send you through picturesque areas. You can also enjoy a great picnic along the way, and take a stroll along the Solstice Canyon Trail. For a more challenging hike, take on the Rising Sun Trail though. Certain trails also offer remains of architectural ruins, including the old Keller House, a stone hunting cabin built over 100 years ago. It was severely damaged by a fire in 2007, but very interesting to see along your hike.



Drink Wine!





www.malibuwines.com 31740 Mulholland HighwayMalibu, CA 90265(818) 865-0605 Situated on the famed Mulholland Highway in the hilly Santa Monica Mountains, Malibu Family Wines embraces their delicious wine in a number of ways and way beyond just their tasting rooms across the city. Here, you’ll find people sipping glasses of their wine out on the great lawn with picnic tables, live music and plenty of sunshine. It’s a great memorable activity in and of itself. This grape driven enterprise also offers plenty of fun activities, including movie nights on the premises where the only admission fee is that of a bottle of wine purchased at this bountiful facility. They also feature trivia night, as well as karaoke nights and much more! But, come on a weekend during the day if you want to soak in the sun, throw back some cold glasses of wine and have a party with tons of others on the great lawn.



Go Shopping





www.malibucountrymart.com Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area3835 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu, CA 90265(310) 456-7300 Malibu Country Mart is one of the areas great treasures. This outdoor large lifestyle center offers top-notch boutiques nestled against the beautiful mountains and just a stone’s throw from the crystal clear blue water beaches. As the center of shopping and dining in Malibu, the Country Mart offers upscale boutiques like Burro, Calypso St. Barth, Double RL & Co., John Varvatos, Faherty, Madison, Michael Stars, Ron Herman, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, and much more. They also offer plenty of seasonal events throughout the year, including movies under the stars during summer, trick or treating for kids in the fall, a visit with Santa during Christmas time and fun fashion and art events, too!



Take In Culture & The Arts





www.getty.edu 17985 Pacific Coast HwyPacific Palisades, CA 90272(310) 440-7300 Although its technically in the Pacific Palisades according to its formal address, The Getty Villa is considered to be in Malibu by most and sits on the edge of each city. As the sister property to the larger J. Paul Getty Museum in Brentwood, The Getty Villa offers free admission to its beautiful grounds filled with art treasures. Modeled after a Roman country home, the Villa holds ancient Roman and Greek art, and astonishing gardens, Roman models and beauty all around.



