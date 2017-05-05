Students Urged To Walk In Pairs After Long Beach Seventh-Grader Is Robbed

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Students were warned Friday to walk in pairs and be aware of their surroundings after a seventh-grader was robbed while on the way home earlier this week.

The teen victim, a student at Ellwood P. Cubberley School, 3200 Monogram Ave., was approached by a vehicle around 3:20 p.m. Monday in the area of Kallin Avenue and Mezzanine Way, according to Long Beach Police Department’s Marlene Arrona.

A man got out of a car and robbed the child, who fled on foot, Arrona said.

It’s unclear what was taken from the student, but no one has been arrested and the robbery remains under investigation.

School Principal Cathleen Imbroane recorded a phone message about the robbery urging parents to advise their children to walk in pairs and be aware of their surroundings.

The suspect was described as having facial tattoos and the vehicle as a black late-1980s to early-1990s model Acura.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Detective Gonzalez at (562) 570-7068. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

