Pat Prescott Talks ‘Born For This’ With Bebe Winans

When I heard that Bebe Winans was doing a play based on his life and that of his sister Cece, I knew right away that this was a very good idea. From July 11th through August 6th, Bebe and Cece’s nephew and niece Juan and Deborah Joy Winans star as the Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents Born For This. Juan is singer and songwriter of the Grammy nominated album We Got Next and his sister Deborah Joy co-stars on OWN’s hit original TV series Greenleaf.

There’s no shortage of talent in the Winans family. The musical features original music by Bebe , book by Bebe and Charles Randolph-Wright, and it’s directed by Randolph-Wright (director of Motown – The Musical).

Bebe called in to give us advance info on the show. We’ll get him into our studios when we get closer, but you can listen in to our conversation and hear how Roberta Flack was instrumental in making the whole thing happen and what to expect when you see it this summer. You’ll be as excited as I am about this new production. For more information, visit www.BebeWinans.com.

