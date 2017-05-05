Listen All Weekend Long For Your chance To See Mariah Carey: MARIAH #1 TO INFINITY

This weekend, The WAVE has your chance to see Mariah Carey, live in concert, performing all 18 of her timeless and beloved Number One Hits together at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas!

Just be caller #9 when we open the phone lines at 1-800-520-WAVE and you’ll win two tickets to see MARIAH #1 TO INFINITY, plus an overnight stay at a Caesars Las Vegas property and some spending money!

Tickets for all performances (July 8th through the 18th) are available by visiting axs.com or TheColosseum.com.