Deborah Cox Talks The Bodyguard: The Musical With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

People are talking about Grammy nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox. Deborah stars in the hit musical version of The Bodyguard and she’s been getting rave reviews from theatergoers and critics alike. Stepping into the shoes of Whitney Houston is not an easy thing to do, but Deborah makes it look that way.

The show is at the Pantages Theater through May 21st and then moves to the beautiful Segerstrom Center For the Arts in Costa Mesa from May 30th through June 11th. Whichever venue you choose, just make sure you don’t miss it.

Deborah stopped by our studios this morning to talk about the play, managing the time away from her family, meeting and recording with Whitney Houston, and a whole lot more.

The Bodyguard – The Musical

Now through May 21, 2017 at the Pantages Theater

6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Phone: (323) 468-1770

www.HollywoodPantages.com

May 30 – June 11, 2017 at Segerstrom Center For The Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Phone: 714-556-2787

www.SCFTA.org

www.DeborahCox.com