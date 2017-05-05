Best Places For A Morning Run In Los Angeles

When it’s time to get up and go for a run, where are some of the best spots in Los Angeles to get your exercise on? Many great running trails are available throughout the Southland, offering great views, lovely lakes, and plenty of shade.





Echo Park Lake

751 Echo Park Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90026 751 Echo Park AveLos Angeles, CA 90026 In Echo Park, runners are in for an urban treat. Beautifully restored water lilies bloom on the lake, while a fountain sends plumes of water skyward. Trees, ducks, paddle boats, and an easy loop to run all make this recently renovated park and lake the perfect eastside spot for a morning run.





Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area

4100 S La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90056

(323) 298-3660 4100 S La Cienega BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90056(323) 298-3660 At the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation area in Ladera Heights, a popular loop running path and several walking trails provide commanding city views of DTLA, Griffith Observatory, and to the west, Marina Del Rey. Located just east of Culver City, this park is not only convenient, it’s got awe-inspiring views, plenty of shade, and it allows dogs, too.





Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 913-4688

www.laparks.org 4730 Crystal Springs DrLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 913-4688 With over 4300 acres of beautiful land, Griffith Park contains plenty of spots for a morning run, such as the iconic Zoo Drive path to the Travel Town Museum, or the stellar views on the trail from the Observatory parking lot to Mount Hollywood. This beautiful, large park has so many jogging paths to enjoy that running here may just mean you can choose a different trail for every day of the week.





Anthony C. Beilenson Park

6300 Balboa Blvd

Van Nuys, CA 91406

(818) 756-9743

www.laparks.org 6300 Balboa BlvdVan Nuys, CA 91406(818) 756-9743 Anthony C. Beilenson Park is a great San Fernando Valley spot for a morning run. This 80-acre pastoral enclave includes Lake Balboa and a well-known Japanese garden. In the spring, some 2000 cherry blossom trees lend fragrance and beauty to any jog.





Palisades Park

Ocean Ave and Washington Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401 Ocean Ave and Washington AveSanta Monica, CA 90401 Located on the cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, Palisades Park offers expansive coastal views for morning runners. Bonus views include the Santa Monica pier and the Alaskan Totem Pole sculpture. The three mile loop trail includes yet another unusual landmark, the Camera Obscura, dating from the 19th Century.





The Strand

Hermosa Beach Waterfront

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Hermosa Beach WaterfrontHermosa Beach, CA 90254 Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier is one of the top lengths for a morning jog along this seaside pedestrian walkway. The Strand itself stretches from the Pacific Palisades to Torrance County Beach. But the Hermosa to Manhattan Pier section is one of the most popular on this path. Add extra distance looping around either or both piers for killer views of the wide open sea. Watch out for dolphins!





Rose Bowl Loop Track

500 Seco

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 744-4000

www.rosebowlstadium.com 500 SecoPasadena, CA 91103(626) 744-4000 The Rose Bowl Loop is among the most popular trails in Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco. Featuring great views, including a nice long look at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium itself, the trail features cleverly colored paving to clearly define the paths for pedestrians from those for cyclists and drivers.

