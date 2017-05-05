Best Picnic Spots In Los Angeles



Spring is nearly upon us. As the SoCal weather warms up and the flowers and plants begin to bloom, consider packing a picnic lunch with the ones you love to enjoy the lovely outdoors weather throughout Los Angeles. From beach-bluff views to entertainment options, adjacent hiking trails, and water-fun for the kids, here are some of the best places to enjoy a picnic in Los Angeles. Make sure to visit our other list of the Best Spots For A Picnic In Los Angeles

Palisades Park

Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-8644

www.santamonica.com Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-8644 Palisades Park runs along Ocean Avenue from Colorado Avenue to San Vicente Boulevard, giving picnic goers breathtaking views of the ocean for a picnic breakfast, lunch, or sunset dinner. The park doesn’t boast many full-sized picnic tables, but benches, lovely shade trees, and long stretches of grass for a blanket-picnic spot are plentiful. Enjoy the ocean breezes, people watching, and easy to access metered street parking that line this beautiful park. Don’t miss taking a post-picnic walk through the rose garden, past the art sculptures, and to the pagoda.





Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com 2301 N Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 Although you will need to visit the Bowl on concert nights and tickets are required for actual entry, the Hollywood Bowl is one of LA’s most luxe places to picnic. Before shows and events outdoor picnic areas open (some up to four hours in advance) allowing picnic goers the chance to set up tables, blankets, and picnic baskets in the beautiful hills surrounding the Bowl. Once inside the ticketed area, guests can pick up pre-made gourmet picnic baskets (available in five varieties) that include wine, dinner, and all the fixins, or just grab a quick bite or drink of wine to supplement your own basket at the onsite Market Café gourmet marketplace.





Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 913-4688

www.laparks.org 4730 Crystal Springs Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 913-4688 The sprawling Griffith Park offers plenty of picnicking opportunities along its many grassy fields and open areas, consider packing a post-hike picnic up to one of the Hollywood sign viewing spots. Designated picnic areas with tables and benches inside the park grounds include Crystal Springs on Crystal Springs Drive, Mineral Wells on Griffith Park Drive near the Harding Golf Course, the quirky and unique Old LA Zoo grounds off Griffith Park drive (you can even play around in the old cages!), Park Center on Crystal Springs Drive near the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round (kids will love the adjacent playground to burn off some energy), and Pecan Grove on Zoo Drive.





Echo Park Lake

751 Echo Park Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 847-8524

www.laparks.org/ 751 Echo Park Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90026(213) 847-8524 Since its recent completed rehabilitation project, the Echo Park Lake is open and picturesque for a picnic day in Los Angeles. Pack a picnic blanket and snag a piece of grass close to the lake to watch the water fountains and boats as they peddle by. The designated picnic area filled with tables and benches is another great option and you can grab some snacks and picnic basket fillers at the Pedal Boats concession or Echo Park Cafe Concession serving up non-alcoholic beverages, pastries, breakfast, lunch, and espresso.





The Getty

1200 Getty Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 440-7300

www.getty.edu 1200 Getty Center Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 440-7300 The beautiful grounds of The Getty center, coupled with the complimentary admission, make it a fabulous spot to picnic. The grassy areas in the Central Garden are a popular spot with ever-changing beauty of various landscapes and colors, or consider the table and chair seating at the South Pavilion Terrace, Museum Courtyard, and even the Lower Tram Station T1. If you forgot to pack your own picnic items, boxed lunches and grab-and-go items are available.





Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-8080

www.grandparkla.org 200 N Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-8080 The New Grand Park downtown features a variety of open spaces that just beg to be enjoyed on a warm spring or summer day in Los Angeles. Choose a spot next to the Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain to keep the kids entertained while you leisurely enjoy views of the city, or head to the grand event lawn where a variety of activities and happenings are always on the calendar. Access ramps, sloped walkways, and even a new elevator make this urban park more accessible than ever.





Exposition Park Rose Garden

701 State Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

www.laparks.org 701 State Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90037 Located just off the Metro Expo line for the easiest of access, The Rose Garden at Exposition Park has been an LA City park since 1928. The fragrant and beautiful roses (visit summer-fall for the best blooms), grassy lawns, beautiful fountain, and close proximity to the California Science Center, the African American Museum, and the Museum of Natural History make this picnic spot a must for visitors planning on enjoying the cultural attractions within easy walking distance. Often busy with weddings and photographers on weekends, this park is best for a quiet weekday lunch unless you are hoping to do some people watching.



Burton W. Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 305-9595

www.chacepark.com 13650 Mindanao WayMarina Del Rey, CA 90292(310) 305-9595 Situated right on the Marina, Burton W. Chace Park is a great place to not only have a picnic, but rent a paddle-board, or boat right after. Sit back, relax, watch the yachts and sailboats cruise by, all while enjoying a picnic with your loved ones. Plenty of picnic tables, and barbecues are around as well.





Calamigos Ranch

Malibu Cafe

327 Latigo Canyon Rd

Malibu, CA 90265

www.themalibucafe.com Malibu Cafe327 Latigo Canyon RdMalibu, CA 90265 For a truly spectacular setting to have a picnic, Calamigos Ranch and their Malibu Cafe can’t be beat. In fact, the setting is truly beautiful. The property is set right in the heart of the mountains off Malibu and features a great restaurant, open lawns, picnic tables, pathways and even games.





Will Rogers State Historic Park

1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

(310) 454-8212

www.parks.ca.gov 1501 Will Rogers State Park RdPacific Palisades, CA 90272(310) 454-8212 A great place for families and friends to spend an afternoon, Will Rogers State Park is a great place to have a picnic, play some soccer and relax on the grassy lawn. When you’re done with lunch, you can take a leisurely hike to Inspiration Point, and the more adventurous hikers can hit Backbone Trail. Even though this is a popular destination for fitness gurus, don’t feel guilty for lying on your blanket and basking in the California sunshine.



