Win Tickets To ‘The Bodyguard’ The Musical At The Segerstron Center!

May 3, 2017 12:01 AM
 Listen to The WAVE’s Morning Show with Pat Prescott all week long and be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines and you’ll win a pair of tickets to The Bodyguard Tuesday, May 30th at the Segerstron Center!

***You can also enter online right now by clicking HERE!***

Based on the smash hit film, this award-winning musical stars Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar DEBORAH COX! A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible classics including  one of the biggest selling songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You.”

