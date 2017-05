The WAVE wants you to be among the first to experience the breathtaking thrills and unforgettable music of the new Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: Breakout in Disney California Adventure Park starting May 27th.

Starting on Monday, May 8th, be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE to win four 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to be a part of Summer of Heroes at Disneyland Resort and experience this thrilling new attraction!