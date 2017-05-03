Pat Prescott Talks Soulful Summer With Paul Rodriguez

May 3, 2017 12:06 PM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Paul Rodriguez, Soulful Summer

By Pat Prescott

The Wave’s Soulful Summer Concert Series is coming to the Greek Theater with a lineup of shows you don’t want to miss. It all kicks off on Saturday May 27th with War & Los Lonely Boys and this year, they’re adding a little laughter to the program.

Popular comedian Paul Rodriquez called in to the morning show to talk about being there and a lot of other things going on in his very busy life. Listen in and then join us at the Greek on the 27th.

The Wave’s Soulful Summer Concert Series featuring War, Los Lonely Boys, and Paul Rodriguez
Saturday May 27, 2017
The Greek Theater

For tickets and info:

www.lagreektheatre.com/events/detail/war-los-lonely-boys.

Listen Live