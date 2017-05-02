Listen To Win Tickets To See Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017 At The Dolby Theatre

Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017 is coming to the Dolby Theatre Thursday, November 30th and Friday, December 1st, and you can win you way by listening to The WAVE!

Just be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines to win a pair of tickets to one of the shows! Pat Prescott (5 – 9am) is giving away tickets to the November 30th show, and Frankie Ross (7pm – 12am) has tickets to the December 1st show.

Tickets for Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017 go on sale Saturday, May 6th at 10am, but The WAVE listeners have access to a special presale that is happening RIGHT NOW via Ticketmaster.com! Just use the password: WAVEROCK for access!