Every May 2017 Event You Should Know About In Los Angeles

Living in L.A. means never having to be bored. This month is no exception, and we’ve rounded up the best events in May to keep you busy.



All Month





Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

Various Locations

www.lafoodbowl.com Various Locations A new kind of food festival hits L.A. this month, celebrating our city’s dynamic food scene while promoting awareness about food waste and hunger. The month is packed with various events, like May 4th’s Feeding the 5,000, where thousands will gather in Pershing Square to enjoy a free meal made of top-quality ingredients that would otherwise be wasted. Talks, tours, classes, a 5-day Night Market, and a whole week dedicated to Chinese cuisine are all in store for the monthlong celebration.



All Month





Paul Simon: Words & Music

The Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

www.skirball.org The Skirball Cultural Center2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049 Originally curated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Paul Simon: Words & Music traces the life and career of Paul Simon, and includes instruments, records, sheet music, handwritten lyrics, photography, costumes, and decades-spanning performance footage. Exclusive to the L.A. iteration, the exhibit also features artifacts from the artist’s private archive and a newly created, interactive music lab. On May 12 the Skirball will screen “Under African Skies,” following the turbulent origins of Paul Simon’s album Graceland.



All Month





Rooftop Cinema Club’s 3rd Season

Ricardo Montalban Theatre

1615 Vine St.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com Ricardo Montalban Theatre1615 Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90028 Rooftop Cinema Club is keeping their elevated outdoor movie experience going this month with a wide variety of films. Ranging from new releases to cult classics, the venue screens a different film every Tuesday – Saturday. Personal wireless headsets, drinks from the bar, and comfy deck chairs set you up for the perfect night out at the movies.



Every Friday





Jazz at LACMA

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 857-6000

www.lacma.org Los Angeles County Museum of Art5905 Wilshire Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 857-6000 Every Friday night LACMA puts on an evening of jazz music at the BP Hall Entrance. This month’s lineup includes the Christian Jacob Trio (May 4), Charles Owens Quintet (May 11), Katisse (May 19), and Dwight Trible (May 26). While you’re there, check out the “Los Angeles to New York: Dwan Gallery, 1959-1971” and “Abdulnasser Gharem: Pause” exhibits on display.



May 2-21, 2017





“The Bodyguard”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 468-1770

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 468-1770 Smash-hit film turned award-winning musical, “The Bodyguard,” hits the Pantages this month. Frank Farmer is a former Secret Service agent who is now employed to protect superstar Rachel Marron. GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Deborah Cox plays the singer, whom her bodyguard must protect from an unknown stalker. A power struggle between the two blossoms into an unlikely love story.



May 4-5, 2017





Lucha VaVOOM Cinco de Mayan

Mayan Theater

1038 Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.luchavavoom.com Mayan Theater1038 Hill St.Los Angeles, CA 90015 The crew from Lucha VaVOOM is back at it again, celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a “Sexy Fiesta” of Mexican Masked Wrestling, burlesque, margaritas, mariachis, y mas! Mexican electro-punk music, comedy, Aztec dancers, and lowriders will also be part of the evening of debaucherous fun.



May 4, 9, 18, 2017





PaleyLive LA Spring Events

The Paley Center for Media

465 N. Beverly Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

www.paleycenter.org The Paley Center for Media465 N. Beverly Dr.Beverly Hills, CA 90210 PaleyLive’s spring screening series offers fans three chances this month to hear from some of their favorite stars. May includes An Evening with “One Day at a Time” (May 4), An Evening with “Speechless” (May 9), and “Dirty Dancing: The New ABC Musical Event” (May 18). The programs give audience members a chance to geek out together while interacting with the cast and crew behind some of the most talked about series.



May 5, 2017





Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Various Locations Various Locations With Cinco de Mayo landing on a Friday this year, Angelenos will be going all out for the holiday, partying it up at places like Petty Cash Taqueria, where they’re extending their hours and drink specials. Happening in Highland Park is hosting a Cinco de Drinko party at Tavern 51 that includes a live DJ, games, and free tequila shots all night, while over at Hauser & Wirth, Manuela will host an outdoor fiesta with live mariachi and food and drink specials. For a fun twist on the drink of the day, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is dunking a 7oz Coronita into a goblet of frozen margarita made with house-made triple sec.



May 6, 2017





Ocean Avenue’s Day At The Races

Ocean Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.eventbrite.com Ocean AvenueSanta Monica, CA 90401 Celebrate the Kentucky Derby and raise funds for the Surfrider Foundation all at the same time today. Don your Derby best (especially if you want to win the Best Derby Hat contest), and travel along Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue to receive complimentary mint juleps and tastings from some of the area’s finest. Herringbone, Del Frisco’s Grille, Red O, Chez Jay, and Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel are just some locations participating in the Derby Day fun. Santa Monica Free Ride will be giving attendees free rides along the route.

May 10, 17, 24, 2017





5th Annual May Mix Off

The Mixing Room at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

900 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.marriott.com The Mixing Room at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE900 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015 May is Mix Off season at The Mixing Room, where they’re hosting their annual bartender competition for three nights. Starting May 10, and continuing the next two Wednesdays, the bar will host their free annual competition, inviting the public to sample cocktail concoctions from some of L.A.’s best bartenders. They’ll be chatting with on lookers, and mixing up their best in the hopes of not only the winning title, but a trip to Tales of the Cocktail. A pop up taco stand will be set up to soak up the samples.



May 13, 2017





6th Annual West Coast BBQ Classic

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(800) 437-2934

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens Hwy.Long Beach, CA 90802(800) 437-2934 Grilling enthusiasts ranging from barbecue amateurs to pitmasters are once again competing for a cash prize and the coveted title of West Coast BBQ Pitmaster Champion in Long Beach. BBQ styles from across the country will be represented, and samples are just $2 each. Chow down while you enjoy live music, backyard-lawn games, a kid’s area, and more. This year the Classic is also adding a Bacon and Dessert Showdown, serving up something for everyone.



May 13, 20, 27, 28, 2017





Cinesipa’s Summer Screening Series

The Hollywood Forever Cemetary

6000 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

www.cinespia.org The Hollywood Forever Cemetary6000 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90038 SoCal’s most popular outdoor cinema event is back for its 16th season, bringing thousands of moviegoers together on the Fairbanks Lawn of The Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The series kicks off May 13 with the 1974 classic “Chinatown,” and continues with “Boogie Nights” (May 20), “North by Northwest” (May 27), and “Clueless” (May 28). Each screening includes DJ sets before and after the show, and guests are welcome to bring blankets, food, and drinks to enjoy a screening under the stars.



May 14, 2017





Celebrate Mother’s Day!

Take Mom on a Mother’s Day Cruise

Hornblower Cruises at Fisherman’s Village

13755 Fiji Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 301-6000

www.hornblower.com Take Mom on a Mother’s Day CruiseHornblower Cruises at Fisherman’s Village13755 Fiji WayMarina del Rey, CA 90292(310) 301-6000 If just brunch won’t cut it for that special mom in your life, treat her to a cruise around the marina aboard one of Hornblower’s well appointed yachts. Three options are available for the day: a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch, Mother’s Day Supper Cruise, or a Mother’s Day Weekend Dinner Cruise. All cruises provide a scenic ride around the harbor, live entertainment, and a sure bet that you’ll be mom’s favorite child.



May 14, 2017





“Momentum Place”

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 90290

(310) 455-2322

www.theatricum.com Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.Topanga, CA 90290(310) 455-2322 Theatricum Botanicum’s rustic outdoor amphitheater is transformed into a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers for Mother’s Day. The show honors the MOMentum in every mother’s life, always on the go for others. Moms and kids alike are invited enjoy brunch in the garden followed by a family friendly show of performers, dancers, and musicians al fresco.



May 20, 2017





East L.A. Comic-Con

El Gallo Plaza

4545 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90022

www.eastlacomiccon.com El Gallo Plaza4545 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90022 Nostalgic Books and Comics owner, Peter J. Mellini, unveils the inaugural East L.A. Comic-Con show today. Born out of a group of pop culture and comic super fans who grew up in East Los Angeles, the event is the first of its kind, aiming to bring a pop culture experience of epic proportions to fans in the surrounding communities. Expect new and old comic books, writers, games, toys, and no Con would be complete without some cosplay.



May 20, 2017





Uncorked: Derby Days Champagne and Wine Festival

The Culver Studios

9336 Washington Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

www.uncorkedwinefestivals.com The Culver Studios9336 Washington Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232 Ready your fancy hats and bowties, because Derby Days is returning for its second year on the lawn at The Culver Studios. Enjoy live New Orleans jazz music, lawn games, gourmet food trucks, and of course, wine. Over 60 wineries will be participating, serving up 150+ wines and champagnes. VIP tickets are available that give you an extra hour before general admission tickets are admitted. The event is 21 and over.



May 20 – 21, 2017





Family Weekend Workshop

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 232-6200

www.thebroad.org The Broad221 S. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 232-6200 Running Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 4pm, The Broad’s Family Weekend Workshops bring parents and children ages three and up together for activities and workshops at the museum. This weekend’s theme is Transform Yourself, encouraging guests to create and take home artist-inspired self-portraits, fashion pieces made out of recycled materials, and DIY protest posters. The workshops are free, but reservations are required.



May 19-21, 2017





“A Streetcar Named Desire” by Scottish Ballet

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-0711

www.musiccenter.org Dorothy Chandler Pavilion135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-0711 Scottish Ballet has taken Tennessee Williams’ famous “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and transformed it into an emotional narrative ballet. The performance digs deep past the original plotline, into Blanche DuBois’ troubled past. A different point of view gives way to a new perspective on the work, exploring important issues of sexual violence and identity. The company incorporates theatrical and film elements, and sets the story to a specially commissioned jazz-inspired score.



May 26-27, 2017





“La La Land” in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com Hollywood Bowl2301 Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000 Enjoy “City of Stars” under the stars as a “La La Land” screening and live concert takes place in the city that made the film possible. Conducted by award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, an orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble will play the score alongside a screening of the film. The show is making its debut in L.A. before it heads out on the road.



May 28, 2017





L.A. Zine Fest

California Market Center

110 E 9th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90079

www.lazinefest.com California Market Center110 E 9th St.Los Angeles, CA 90079 Trade your computer screen for glossy paper today, and enter a printed word paradise. This year’s L.A. Zine Fest presents over 175 exhibitors, showcasing everything from international comics to small press publications, and every zine in between. Free readings and workshops will also take place in the all-day event.



May 30, 2017





Björk with Orchestra + Björk Digital

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 850-2000

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 850-2000 As a special addition to the LA Phil’s Reykjavik Festival, musician Björk will make her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut. Alongside the orchestra, and conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, she will bring her completely unique stylings to the stage for a one-of-a-kind performance. Two miles down the road at Magic Box at the Reef, the Björk Digital exhibition will be on display from May 19-June 4. It features a series of exhibits, starting with six virtual reality experiences, followed by a trip to the Biophilia room, a hands-on educational space with custom-made musical instruments, and a cinema room screening a curated program of Björk’s groundbreaking music videos.



Article by Kellie Fell.