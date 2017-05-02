Christina Aguilera, Rashida Jones to Star in Sci-Fi Film ‘Zoe’

By Annie Reuter

Christina Aguilera has added a new film to her growing resume. The singer has signed on to be a part of Drake Doremus’ next movie, Zoe. The sci-fi romance has also enlisted the help of Rashida Jones, Theo James, Miranda Otto and Matthew Gray Gubler.

Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux are set to star in the film, which was written by Rich Greenberg (The Beauty Inside). The story follows colleagues McGregor and Seydoux who work at a revolutionary research lab where they design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. But as their work develops they discover far more than they ever imagined.

Scott Free’s Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss are producing the film with Doremus and Robert George, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, Ridley Scott is executive producing alongside IM Global’s CEO Stuart Ford and president of production Greg Shapiro along with HLCG’s Li Li, Michelle Tong Zhou and Lawrence Bender.

Zoe is far from Aguilera’s acting debut. The singer appeared in Burlesque alongside Cher, Kristen Bell and Alan Cumming and also had a brief role on the TV series Nashville.