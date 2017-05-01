Compton Turns the Tables Project at Compton Library

By Pat Prescott

Some really cool things are happening at your local library. Skye Patrick is the first African American Library director at the County of Los Angeles Public Library and she’s bringing new energy and flavor to the job.

One of her projects is Compton turns the Tables, a special DJ mixing show where young people will showcase their talents on the turn tables. Celebrity judges will be there to give their feedback. Performances feature hip hop legend and actress YoYo, R&B heartthrob Anthony Lewis, new pop sensation Kay Dee and rapper Lee Laamaj. Bring the whole family; this is a free event!

Skye Patrick stopped by out studios with details about the event and some of her other exciting plans for the library.

Compton Turns The Table

Saturday May 6, 2017 at 3pm

Compton Civic Plaza

205 S. Willowbrook Dr.

Compton, CA 90220

For more info:

www.LACountyLibrary.org

310-637-0202