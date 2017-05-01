Beyoncé Shows Off Pricey Gucci Bag at NBA Playoffs

By Annie Reuter

Beyoncé was one of the MVPs on Sunday night (April 30) at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. She and husband Jay Z sat courtside where the L.A. Clippers battled the Utah Jazz in the NBA Playoffs. And the singer’s pricey Gucci bag received almost as much attention as the game.

Related: Beyoncé Launches Scholarship Program for Young Women

A very pregnant Beyoncé held the beautiful $1,790 bag at her feet throughout most of the night. The backpack, which has the “Modern Future” slogan emblazoned in black print, is one of the more recent items in the Gucci collection currently available for pre-order.

The expensive Gucci item wasn’t the only thing on display, though. At one point, cameras caught Jay Z lovingly placing his hand on her expanding stomach. See the photo here: