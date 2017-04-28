Thousands Still Without Power After LA Pummeled By Strong Winds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Up to 24,000 Southland customers were without power overnight Thursday after strong winds caused poles and power lines to topple.

Thousands of people woke up still without power Friday morning. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported about 13,000 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m.

At its height, more than 3,000 in the Exposition Park area and about 2,200 in the Vermont Square neighborhood were without power, according to the DWP. An outage also affected more than 1,800 customers in El Sereno and slightly over 1,000 in Rancho Park, DWP said.

Lesser outages were reported elsewhere in the city. DWP asked customers to be patient as crews worked “around the clock” to restore power taken out by those major winds.

