Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages This Spring & Summer





Pantages Theater

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) 982-2787

www.hollywoodpantages.com

It’s happening, Los Angeles. After a grueling wait, “Hamilton” will finally take to the Pantages Theater stage late this summer. And while you are waiting to see history take place in August, don’t miss these other great shows and performances running now through Hamilton’s opening day. It will make the “waiting for it” so much easier. Here’s what’s coming to the Hollywood Pantages.6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) 982-2787



“The Bodyguard”

Date: May 2 – 21, 2017



Based on the 1992 smash-hit Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner musical film of the same name, “The Bodyguard” follows a former Secret Service agent who takes a job to protect a spirited vocal superstar, portrayed in the touring production by Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist, Deborah Cox. The production features favorite songs from the movie including, “I Have Nothing”, “I’m Every Woman,” and the iconic “I Will Always Love You” as well as additional songs by Whitney Houston woven into the play including “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Tickets start at $35.

Date: May 2 – 21, 2017Based on the 1992 smash-hit Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner musical film of the same name, “The Bodyguard” follows a former Secret Service agent who takes a job to protect a spirited vocal superstar, portrayed in the touring production by Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist, Deborah Cox. The production features favorite songs from the movie including, “I Have Nothing”, “I’m Every Woman,” and the iconic “I Will Always Love You” as well as additional songs by Whitney Houston woven into the play including “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Tickets start at $35.



“The Book of Mormon”

Dates: May 30, 2017 – July 9, 2017



Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Book of Mormon” returns to the Pantages stage for a six-week run. From the minds of South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the hilarious and shocking musical follows a pair of Mormon missionaries as they relocate to poverty and AIDs-stricken Africa to share the message of their faith and good will. The international sensation returns to the stage with the same wit, explicit language, and religious parody of its touring predecessors. Tickets start at $35; day-of-the-show lotteries have yet to be announced for this production.

Dates: May 30, 2017 – July 9, 2017Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Book of Mormon” returns to the Pantages stage for a six-week run. From the minds of South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the hilarious and shocking musical follows a pair of Mormon missionaries as they relocate to poverty and AIDs-stricken Africa to share the message of their faith and good will. The international sensation returns to the stage with the same wit, explicit language, and religious parody of its touring predecessors. Tickets start at $35; day-of-the-show lotteries have yet to be announced for this production.



“Hamilton”

Dates: August 11, 2017 – December 20, 2017



The biggest musical sensation of the century, “Hamilton” finally visits Los Angeles for a 4 ½ month run in Southern California. The U.S. history-inspired play by Lin-Manuel Miranda, formerly of “In the Heights” fame, was nominated for more Tony Awards than any other play in Broadway history, and won 11 of them, including Best Musical. The hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and Broadway styles of music blend seamlessly in “Hamilton,” which follows America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton from orphaned immigrant to Treasury Secretary to infamous end. Masterfully directed by Thomas Kail and with visually stunning choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, you’ll want “to be in the room where this happens” in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale April 30, 2017 and start at $85. There will be a day-of-the show lottery for

Dates: August 11, 2017 – December 20, 2017The biggest musical sensation of the century, “Hamilton” finally visits Los Angeles for a 4 ½ month run in Southern California. The U.S. history-inspired play by Lin-Manuel Miranda, formerly of “In the Heights” fame, was nominated for more Tony Awards than any other play in Broadway history, and won 11 of them, including Best Musical. The hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and Broadway styles of music blend seamlessly in “Hamilton,” which follows America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton from orphaned immigrant to Treasury Secretary to infamous end. Masterfully directed by Thomas Kail and with visually stunning choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, you’ll want “to be in the room where this happens” in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale April 30, 2017 and start at $85. There will be a day-of-the show lottery for



“Brian Wilson”

Dates: May 26 & 27, 2017



One of music’s most celebrated artists, Brian Wilson, will perform for 2 nights in May. “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances” will feature Wilson along with bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. “Pet Sounds,” originally released in 1966, is universally recognized as one of the best albums of all time, so guests of this performance are in for a real treat!

Dates: May 26 & 27, 2017One of music’s most celebrated artists, Brian Wilson, will perform for 2 nights in May. “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances” will feature Wilson along with bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. “Pet Sounds,” originally released in 1966, is universally recognized as one of the best albums of all time, so guests of this performance are in for a real treat!