Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages This Spring & Summer

April 28, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: best of Los Angeles, Book Of Mormon, Hamilton, Musicals, Pantages, Pantages Theatre, The Bodyguard
It’s happening, Los Angeles. After a grueling wait, “Hamilton” will finally take to the Pantages Theater stage late this summer. And while you are waiting to see history take place in August, don’t miss these other great shows and performances running now through Hamilton’s opening day. It will make the “waiting for it” so much easier. Here’s what’s coming to the Hollywood Pantages.
 
Pantages Theater
6233 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(800) 982-2787
www.hollywoodpantages.com
 

 
bodyguard00171 Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages This Spring & Summer

(Credit: Joan Marcus)


“The Bodyguard”
Date: May 2 – 21, 2017

Based on the 1992 smash-hit Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner musical film of the same name, “The Bodyguard” follows a former Secret Service agent who takes a job to protect a spirited vocal superstar, portrayed in the touring production by Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist, Deborah Cox. The production features favorite songs from the movie including, “I Have Nothing”, “I’m Every Woman,” and the iconic “I Will Always Love You” as well as additional songs by Whitney Houston woven into the play including “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” Tickets start at $35.
 

 
book of mormon1 Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages This Spring & Summer

(Credit: Joan Marcus)


“The Book of Mormon”
Dates: May 30, 2017 – July 9, 2017

Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “Book of Mormon” returns to the Pantages stage for a six-week run. From the minds of South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the hilarious and shocking musical follows a pair of Mormon missionaries as they relocate to poverty and AIDs-stricken Africa to share the message of their faith and good will. The international sensation returns to the stage with the same wit, explicit language, and religious parody of its touring predecessors. Tickets start at $35; day-of-the-show lotteries have yet to be announced for this production.
 

 
hamiltontour1 Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages This Spring & Summer

(Credit: Joan Marcus)


“Hamilton”
Dates: August 11, 2017 – December 20, 2017

The biggest musical sensation of the century, “Hamilton” finally visits Los Angeles for a 4 ½ month run in Southern California. The U.S. history-inspired play by Lin-Manuel Miranda, formerly of “In the Heights” fame, was nominated for more Tony Awards than any other play in Broadway history, and won 11 of them, including Best Musical. The hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and Broadway styles of music blend seamlessly in “Hamilton,” which follows America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton from orphaned immigrant to Treasury Secretary to infamous end. Masterfully directed by Thomas Kail and with visually stunning choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, you’ll want “to be in the room where this happens” in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale April 30, 2017 and start at $85. There will be a day-of-the show lottery for
 

 
o3 Best Upcoming Performances At The Pantages This Spring & Summer

(credit: Kelly P./yelp)


“Brian Wilson”
Dates: May 26 & 27, 2017

One of music’s most celebrated artists, Brian Wilson, will perform for 2 nights in May. “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances” will feature Wilson along with bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. “Pet Sounds,” originally released in 1966, is universally recognized as one of the best albums of all time, so guests of this performance are in for a real treat!
 

 
Katie Bodell is the Blog Editor for Trekaroo, the largest family travel website in the U.S. She is also a freelance writer, a happy wife to her best friend, and a mom to three sweet California girls. See more on: Trekaroo | CheapOair | Google+ | Twitter.

Comments

