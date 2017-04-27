Irvine’s Wild Rivers Water Park Is Back

By Crystal Zahler

Irvine City Council is in talks with Wild Rivers officials to make a water park at Great Park.

Wild Rivers originally closed back in 2011 after their 25 year contract ran out, but The OC’s iconic summer spot is finally making a comeback!

So far Great Park land will lease to Wild Rivers which would again build and operate the water park.

Features in the plans so far are water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, Wild Rivers’ Congo River Rapids, and more all of which would span over the 30 acre park.

According to Wild Rivers President Mike Riedel “It will be Wild Rivers, but it will be better.”

If everything goes smoothly the water park is set to open in May of 2019.