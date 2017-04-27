Best Brunch Spots In Santa Monica

There is brunch, then there is brunch with an ocean view. Brunching in Santa Monica affords you both options with restaurants and cafes across town conjuring up unique brunch specials alongside brunch staples. Whether you’re a local cruising for a new spot, a weekend beach-goer looking for a delicious meal or just hungry during brunch time, here are the top 13 best brunches in Santa Monica.





Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

1014 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

www.huckleberrycafe.com 1014 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401 Co-owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan, this spot has been known for its brunch since opening in 2009. Huckleberry’s signature breakfast items from Zoe and Executive Chef Erin Eastland are served every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in addition to lunch fare), with signature dishes including the fried egg sandwich with sunny side up eggs, Niman Ranch bacon, gruyère, arugula, and aioli on Milo & Olive’s housemade country bread; the Braised Creekstone Farms Brisket with two sunny side up eggs and arugula; and Zoe’s maple bacon biscuits.





FIG

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

101 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 319-3111

www.figsantamonica.com Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows101 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 319-3111 FIG Restaurant, located inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is a seasonal, Mediterranean-influenced bistro, serving wood-fired dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients from hand-selected farmers and purveyors in California. Serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, chef Yousef Ghalaini’s farm-to-table driven menu includes popular brunch items with the local favorite being his Farm Egg Shakshouka with chick peas.





Herringbone

1755 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com 1755 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 971-4460 Located in The Seychelle at Ocean Avenue South, Herringbone Santa Monica features ocean to table flavors with an emphasis on line-caught seafood and high-quality meats. Along with brunch classics, a Salt & Brine Bar and lunch box option, brunch specials include the lobster scramble and the Crab Cake Benny, made with Maryland crab, tomato, avocado, sriracha hollandaise. Pair your meal with bottomless mimosas, endless rose or other selective drink offerings.





M Street Kitchen

2000 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 396-9145

www.mstreetkitchen.com 2000 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 396-9145 M Street Kitchen serves casual Southern California cuisine blended with modern American cooking and an emphasis on locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Chef Jeff Mahin focuses on comfort done right, offering a wide variety of both sweet and savory brunch selections as well as housemade breads and fresh-baked pastries. One of their popular menu items is The Original, a scrambled egg sandwich on a house made sourdough English muffin, with tomato and choice of ham, bacon, avocado, turkey or sausage, and choice of regular or chipotle mayo.





Milo & Olive

2723 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 453-6776

www.miloandolive.com 2723 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90403(310) 453-6776 Sister restaurant to Huckleberry, this neighborhood bakery and pizzeria offers a variety of Zoe Nathan’s acclaimed morning breads and an ever-evolving menu of small plates and seasonally inspired dishes by Executive Chef Erin Eastland. The breakfast/brunch menu, offered from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., features a range of egg dishes, handcrafted breads, pastries, and morning desserts. One of the most popular items is the breakfast pizza with house made sausage, potatoes, pickled chili, rosemary cream, and a farm egg, which is available starting at 9 a.m.





Farmshop

Brentwood Country Mart

225 26th St #25

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 566-2400

www.farmshopca.com Brentwood Country Mart225 26th St #25Santa Monica, CA 90402(310) 566-2400 Nestled in the historic Brentwood Country Mart, Farmshop is an artisanal restaurant, bakery and market. The restaurant showcases locally sourced, California-inspired fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner while the bakery offers house-made croissants, muffins, cookies and more, and the market features a carefully selected assortment of prepared foods, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, produce, wine and beer. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8am-2pm in which guests can enjoy a selection of sparkling wine and Champagne at market price during brunch. The stand out brunch item is the made in house Brioche French Toast with mixed berry jam, whipped mascarpone, toasted coconut-almond streusel, zoe’s bacon and crown maple syrup.





Hinterland

2917 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 399-0805

www.hinterland.la 2917 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 399-0805 Tucked away, right in the middle of Main St. in Santa Monica lies Hinterland. Ease into the weekend with their cozy sidewalk cafe tables and warm sky-lit patio dining and enter a hidden brunch oasis. Grab a coffee or a mimosa while you try to decide between the Bourbon Caramel Crisp Brioche French Toast topped with fresh berries and whipped cream or a Chorizo-and-egg breakfast burrito in a perfectly toasted tortilla with house made salsa.



Ashland Hill

2807 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 392-3300

www.ashlandhill.com 2807 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 392-3300 The beach-friendly craft beer garden and gin & tonic bar Ashland Hill on Main Street in Santa Monica’s historic Ocean Park neighborhood serves seasonal gourmet bar bites, small plates and sharable entrees crafted by chef Greg A. Daniels. Feast on the popular Ashland Hill Burger or flavorful baby kale salad, or taste the favored French Toast Sticks locals love for a special beach brunch. The French Toast Sticks are made with brioche bread sticks steeped in custard and dusted with cinnamon and served with seasonal fruit and maple syrup.





Brick + Mortar

2435 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 450-3434

www.brickandmortar-brg.com 2435 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 450-3434 Brick + Mortar serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm offering guests three kinds of Mimosa’s an elaborate Bloody Mary bar and a DJ to keep the positive morning vibes flowing. Their most popular item is by far the fried chicken + waffles with maple syrup and orange marmalade butter. The breaded juicy cut of chicken is topped with slices of banana and garnished with a dusting of powdered sugar and hot maple syrup.





Belcampo Santa Monica

1026 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8008

www.belcampo.com 1026 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8008 Belcampo Meat Co. – helmed by founder and CEO Anya Fernald – is a farm, processing plant, and butcher shop all in one, redefining the meat industry by offering delicious, organic and humanely raised meat. At their flagship restaurant location in Santa Monica, the popular Westside brunch spot offers an old-world experience serving rustic, elegant, California cuisine and farm-inspired craft cocktails. One of the newest additions to the bunch menu is the bacon and brioche French Toast, a brioche French toast topped with bacon steak, crème fraîche, pork and maple demi-glace, and toasted hazelnuts.





Wexler’s Deli

616 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8671

www.wexlersdeli.com 616 Santa Monica Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8671 At Wexler’s Deli, chef Micah Wexler and partner Michael Kassar take the traditional deli back to its roots and provide a place of community, pride, familiarity and quality. The menu features traditional deli favorites including corned beef, pastrami, lox, and sturgeon – all cured and smoked in-house using old-school methods – as well as house made condiments and freshly baked breads and bagels. While smoked salmon may be a well-known brunch staple, at Wexler’s in Santa Monica, the Big Poppa breakfast sandwich, served until 11 AM, steals the show – made with Wexler’s signature pastrami, egg, and cheddar cheese, piled high on a toasted bagel.





One Pico

Shutters on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 587-1717

www.shuttersonthebeach.com Shutters on the Beach1 Pico Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 587-1717 Helmed by Executive Chef Vittorio Lucariello and designed by Michael S. Smith, One Pico restaurant at Shutters on the Beach is situated on a prime coastal stretch of the famed Santa Monica beach. With majestic views across the boardwalk and out to the Pacific Ocean, guests can enjoy brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm. Their brunch menu features a variety of savory classics alongside a melt-in-your-mouth Lobster Brunch that includes a series of lobster-based appetizers and entrées like the Lobster Caesar salad, Lobster BLT and Lobster Benedict.

