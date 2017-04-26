Metro Seeks Mass Transit Solution For Sepulveda Pass

April 26, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Metro, Sepulveda Pass

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority is taking proposals for a feasibility study on mass transit options through the Sepulveda Pass, the congested corridor which connects the San Fernando Valley to the Westside.

Sepulveda Pass (Credit: Metro)

On Wednesday, Metro issued a Request for Proposals for a study on the feasibility of constructing a “high-capacity transit line” to link the Metro Orange Line in the San Fernando Valley with the Metro Expo Line and/or the upcoming Purple Line subway extension in Westwood. It marks a stretch of about 11 miles.

