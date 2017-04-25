Victim Of Fiery Car Crash in Ventura Reunites With His ‘Guardian Angel’ Who Saved His Life

VENTURA (CBSLA) — A driver trapped in a fiery crash was seconds away from dying when a stranger pulled him out. Monday night, they reunited to remember the moment that changed both of their lives.

Rey Lugo, 46, is thankful to be looking at his work truck from the outside. But on Jan. 3, he was inside of it and thought he was going to die.

“The accident happened so fast, I didn’t realize any impact coming towards me,” he recalled. “I said please don’t let me die. I thought I was not going to make it.”

On that fateful day, Lugo’s boss at Taft Electric in Ventura let him go home early just before noon.

As he was headed south on Rose Avenue in Oxnard, Bryan Lutz, 38, happened to be headed northbound after his boss let him go home early as well.

That was when Lutz saw a silver car zoom past him from behind before crashing head on into Lugo’s truck.

After seeing that the driver of the silver car had not made it, Lutz focused on getting Lugo out.

“Saw the accident. I jumped out,” Lutz recalled. “Rey was saying: ‘Hey, I’m stuck. I’m stuck. I can’t get out.’”

