Pat Prescott Talks With Judge Mablean About The HUF Awards And Scholarship Brunch

April 25, 2017 10:54 AM By Pat Prescott
The star of Justice With Judge Mablean stopped by the studios this morning to let us know how The WAVE family members can nominate a special Father to be celebrated at Judge Mablean’s annual HUF Awards (Honoring Unsung Fathers) and Scholarship Brunch.

It’s an event for a great cause, recognizing some very deserving Dads and giving scholarships to some very smart kids but it’s also a lot of fun. You will be entertained and inspired, especially if your Dad, Grandfather or some special Dad in your life is one of the Honorees.

To nominate a Dad or to apply for a scholarship, visit MableanEphriamFoundation.com, but do it soon: the deadline for applications is May 19, 2017.

Listen in to our conversation as the Judge talks about the HUF Awards, her hot TV show and a lot more.

Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards and Scholarship Brunch
Sunday June 18, 2017 at 1pm
Hilton Long Beach Hotel
701 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90831

For more information visit MableanEphriamFoundation.com.

