Pat Prescott Talks With Judge Mablean About The HUF Awards And Scholarship Brunch

The star of Justice With Judge Mablean stopped by the studios this morning to let us know how The WAVE family members can nominate a special Father to be celebrated at Judge Mablean’s annual HUF Awards (Honoring Unsung Fathers) and Scholarship Brunch.

It’s an event for a great cause, recognizing some very deserving Dads and giving scholarships to some very smart kids but it’s also a lot of fun. You will be entertained and inspired, especially if your Dad, Grandfather or some special Dad in your life is one of the Honorees.

To nominate a Dad or to apply for a scholarship, visit MableanEphriamFoundation.com, but do it soon: the deadline for applications is May 19, 2017.

Listen in to our conversation as the Judge talks about the HUF Awards, her hot TV show and a lot more.

Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards and Scholarship Brunch

Sunday June 18, 2017 at 1pm

Hilton Long Beach Hotel

701 W Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90831

For more information visit MableanEphriamFoundation.com.