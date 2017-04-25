Billboard Ranks The Top 100 Choruses Of The 21st Century

By Sarah Carroll

Want to write a hit song? Start with an epic chorus.

It’s the hook that keeps people coming back for more.

Billboard recently ranked the top 100 choruses of the 21st century and their list may surprise you!

Here are the top 10…

10. Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”

9. Nelly feat. City Spud, “Ride Wit Me”

8. R. Kelly, “Ignition (Remix)”

7. Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream”

6. Jay Z feat. Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind”

5. Jimmy Eat World, “The Middle”

4. OutKast, “Ms. Jackson”

3. The Killers, “Mr. Brightside”

2. Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone”

1. Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”