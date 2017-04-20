Best Garden Centers In Orange County

Roger’s Gardens
2301 San Joaquin Hills Road
Corona del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 640-5800
rogersgardens.com
Roger’s Gardens is a full service garden center and boutique which helps with consulting, designing, construction, and weekly maintenance of your garden. You can seek out plants and gardening related items in their outdoor and indoor gardens. The boutique part of the garden center carries gift items, collectibles, gourmet food and other items. For your enjoyment, they also display the works of local artists.
Plant Depot
32413 San Juan Creek Road
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 240-2107
www.plantdepot.com
Plant Depot advertises its selection of “annuals, perennials, citrus, herbs, vegetables, cactus, succulents, seeds, bulbs, shrubs, trees, bamboo, water plants, orchids, and houseplants.” Beautiful plant containers, which can add a lot of style to your plants, are for sale. Plant Depot claims to have “the largest assortment of imported pottery in Southern California.” Accessories, such as benches, birdbaths, and beautiful statues are also available for purchase. Their staff is knowledgeable in gardening and can help you select all that you need to get your garden started.
Upland Depot
1518 North Tustin St.
Orange, CA 92867
(714) 538-4500
www.uplandnursery.com
This idyllic nursery provides a range of plants for sale. They list such plants as “plumerias, water plants, unusual perennials, drought tolerant plants, bonsais, and rare fruit trees.” There is a colorful array of delicate plants, but anyone who thinks caring for flowers such as plumerias is too hard will find that they will receive all the necessary instructions. The garden center also sells beautiful accessories and containers to complement the plants. For those interested in starting a Japanese Garden, there are Japanese water basins, lanterns, and benches for sale. This is a great place to window shop a bit and find out what you really want in your garden.
The Backyard
1724 Tustin Ave.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 200-9904
www.backyardnewport.com
The Backyard doesn’t sound impressive, but they are actually an impressive garden center. Not only are they a nursery that sells plants and accessories, but they also offer landscaping services. If you would like, they will manage your entire landscaping job for you. Their services include “consultation, design, hardscape, planting, lighting and irrigation.” As the name implies, they have mastered the art of backyard gardening.
Plantenders Nursery
15882 Santiago Canyon Road
Silverado, CA 92676
(949) 589-3000
www.plantenders.com
Plantenders provides landscaping services as well as a nursery. They call themselves “drought tolerant plant specialists.” They consult with water districts and have assisted HOAs in developing drought resistant plant palettes. For landscapers and contractors, the nursery is a good place to select plant material for their jobs. For homeowners, it’s a place for them to meet with specialists on the weekends, select plants, and develop landscaping plans.
