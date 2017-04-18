Sheryl Crow is ‘Herself’ on Tonight’s ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

By Brian Ives

On Friday, Sheryl Crow will release her next record, Be Myself, but tonight, on NCIS: New Orleans, she’s going to play herself, as she cameos on the procedural drama. “I am the party band in the back yard of a very well-to-do New Orleans couple,” she tells Radio.com.

“They are, I guess, doing a fundraiser. But there’s something underhanded going on, and sure enough, while we’re playing, they find a dead body.”

She says she enjoyed the shoot, especially as it took her down to the Big Easy. “It was fun, we had a great time, it was great to meet all those guys and to be in New Orleans, because that’s where I made my second record. It was fun.”

She performs two songs off of Be Myself — the first single, “Halfway There,” as well as “Roller Skate” — but she also had a bit of dialogue.

“I had like one line and I flubbed it like fifteen times,” she laughs. “I’m not cut out for acting at all. But I know how to play myself!

NCIS: New Orleans airs tonight on CBS at 10 pm ET/9 pm Central. Sheryl Crow will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, April 20.