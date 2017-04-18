Neighborhood Guide – The Culver City Arts District

HD Buttercup
3225 Helms Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 558-8900
www.hdbuttercup.com
Opened in Culver City in 2005 in the famous Helms Bakery complex, HD Buttercup has since put its footprint on other areas in the city, including Santa Monica, downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and in Orange County. The brands flagship store in Culver City is an incredible 100,000 square foot space with unique, diverse and design driven furniture, rugs and home accessories which are always available for purchase. As a go to place for those looking to furnish their home, HD Buttercup also has one of the biggest offerings of designer rugs throughout California, and is a spot for some of the Los Angeles’ and the world’s most influential designers and creatives consumers. Find everything from bedroom furniture, living room items chairs, tables and magazine holders to lamps, coffee tables and sofas. There’s no doubt that HD Buttercup is a staple of the area and a must visit.
Arcana: Books on the Arts
8675 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 458-1499
www.arcanabooks.com
This long-running store in a historic space in Culver City is the place to go for those looking for both new, and out of print books on a variety of topics. Looking for rare photography books or books on design, architecture, cinema, music and art? They have you covered. It is a terrific place to get a gift too. Owner Lee Kaplan has created a space that is perfect for shoppers that want to peruse the rare and unique books and other housewarming gifts.
My Little Sunshine
8674 W Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 836-7400
www.facebook.com
My Little Sunshine, in the heart of Culver City, offers terrific toys and children’s clothing. The fabulous store is the place to go for everything from strollers, clothing, fun toys, diaper bags, bath goods, and much more.
Helms Bakery
8758 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 204-1865
www.helmsbakerydistrict.com
The Helms Bakery holds many shops, restaurants and other notable outposts that are more than worth a visit. For a full guide on the best places to see, visit our official Shoppers Guide To The Helms Bakery.
Platform
8850 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232310) 883-5138
www.platformla.com
Platform is one of Culver City’s newest and most beautiful buildings. Comprised of a collection of the world’s best chefs, creative companies and vendors in the Hayden Tract, Platform offers some of the best shops around. From Pop & Suki, the high-end accessories brand to Velvet by Graham and Spencer with its fashionable tee shirts and clothing, this cutting edge space is more than worth the visit. Other shops include Aesop, Freda Salvador, Bird, Blue Bottle Coffee, Freda Salvador, Juice Served Here, Kilter, Magasin, Tenoverten, Catbird, and so much more.
Cognoscenti Coffee
6114 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 363-7325
www.popupcoffee.com
First a pop up and now a permanent fixture in Culver City, Cognoscenti Coffee Bar is a multi-roaster shop which uses both the Kalita Wave 185 Stainless Steel machine as well as the Hario v60 no.2 depending on barista and coffee. The staff here have perfected the art of brewing at the pop up and they will pour everything from a cortado to a classic espresso. Need coffee on the run? They can provide a batch brew for those in a hurry. This high energy shop is run with care and baristas are happy to provide any coffee and espresso drink to keep you going through out your day.
Coolhaus
8588 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 838-5559
www.cool.haus
Coolhaus’ flagship store in Culver City offers an extensive array of ice creams to choose from, as well as tasty cookies. Here, you can shop pints of ice cream with flavors like Salty S’mores, salted caramel, balsamic fig & mascarpone, chocolate molten cake and much more. Or, make yourself a sandwich with delicious milky ice cream flavors surrounded by equally incredible cookies on each side. Snickerdoodle, double chocolate, chocolate chip, and more are just some of the options for cookies.
Father’s Office
3229 Helms Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 736-2224
www.fathersoffice.com
Situated at the Helms Bakery, Father’s Office began its roots in Santa Monica and expanded to Culver City to serve everyone favorite gourmet burger in Los Angeles. Serving their famed ‘Office Burger,’ the gastropub eatery also works hard to pair their delicious pub food with a range of terrific ales, and beers on tap. No substitutions are allowed on the food, so be aware of that. But, what’s great about this eatery, is the food is perfect just the way it comes. Serving food that feels rooted in English pub food, the craft beer is a perfect compliment to any of the food you order, whether it be the burger, fries, or both.
Bar & Garden
6142 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 876-0759
www.barandgarden.com
Bar & Garden is a unique spot in the heart of Culver City which offers a great assortment of wine, craft beers, liqueurs, and a beautiful garden in back to enjoy. The unique space is perfect for finding special items, and even for a great event. In addition, the cool alcohol shop with curated spirits, offers wine tasting on certain nights as well.
Lukshon by Sang Yoon
3239 Helms Ave
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 202-6808
www.lukshon.com
Hungry? Well, you’ve come to the right place if you visit Lukshon at the Helms Bakery in Culver City. The well thought out eatery is brought to Angelenos by chef-owner Sang Yoon and offers a modern Asian interior with Asian fusion dishes.
Kopeikin Gallery
2766 S La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 559-0800
www.kopeikingallery.com
For those that enjoy the arts, Kopikin Gallery is a terrific place to view installations and exhibits by modern photographers. Kopeikin is also a Gallery where you can purchase a piece if you love it enough.
Thinkspace Gallery
6009 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 558-3375
www.thinkspacegallery.com
A popular gallery for Angelenos, Thinkspace offers a rotating array of art by emerging and young artists. The work is usually contemporary in nature and it is a terrific gallery to visit for a day or night out. Founded in 2005, Thinkspace was created to promote emerging artists, and has done a great job in doing so since. Exhibits include those in the graphic art filed, as well as street art, and pop culture art.