Best Clothing Stores On La Brea Avenue

Once a stretch of new wave shopping stores and raucous retailers, today La Brea Avenue plays host to dozens of trendsetting stores, making it one of the city’s top shopping destinations along with West Hollywood’s Melrose Place, West Hollywood’s 3rd Street and other go to shopping spots around the city. Walking the stretch of La Brea between 2nd Street and Beverly Blvd., you’re likely to find everything from popular and contemporary antique furniture stores and top restaurants to trendy and urban fashion stores. And, while other destinations around the city (namely Abbot Kinney, Beverly Blvd, Robertson and La Cienega) have tried to lay claim as the preeminent street to shop on, La Brea holds firm as a different type of experience with their flourishing district of fashion-forward hot spots. Known as LA’s artsiest shopping stretch with great variety to choose from, here are our picks for the best clothing stores on the block.

www.amrag.com 150 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 935-3154 Easily one of the most frequented fashion establishments in the La Brea district is the vintage focused American Rag. Practically a Los Angeles retail landmark, both men and women looking for vintage inspired style as well as new items come here to spot the perfect find. Although the store is best thought of and known for their wide selection of vintage wear, the store does dedicate a large amount of real estate to new clothing from a wide range of brands for both men and women. Representing just about every big name of premium denim for both guys and girls, their World Denim Bar offers a huge selection of jeans for both sexes. When you’re done shopping their assortment of clothes, accessories and shoes, head to the attached Café Midi for a bite to eat.





www.undefeated.com 112 1/2 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 937-6077 Stocking one of the best urban & designer footwear selections in L.A., Undefeated opened its La Brea store to much fan fare after having been hugely popular in multiple settings across L.A., including in Santa Monica and Silverlake. Part of the District La Brea retail collection and located next to GANT Rugger, Undefeated offers a stock list of top brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Converse and more as well as their own in-house line of apparel and accessories.





www.garrettleight.com 165 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 931-4018 Opened in 2012 as their flagship store, Garrett Leight California Optical has quickly become one of the world’s premier eyewear companies. The son of renowned eyewear celebrity and businessman Oliver Peoples, Garrett Leight originally started a small line of sunglasses and it turns out he has a knack for what his father began. Garrett Leight California Optical offers vintage inspired eyewear frames as well as sunglasses for both men and women in a variety of styles. Garrett Leight also has a store on Abbott Kinney.





www.stevenalan.com 123 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 938-1542 With both mens and women’s clothing, Steven Alan offers a collection of carefully curated clothing with a classic American / hipster look. Carrying both its namesake brand as well as other retail brands, here you’ll find everything from shirting, jackets & outerwear, sweaters, t-shirts & polos, pants, denim, sweatshirts, suiting and more for men as well as dresses, tops & blouses, knits & tees, shirting, sweaters, outerwear, skirts and more for women. In addition, the store carries a great selection of bags & leather goods, shoes, belts, socks and jewelry. Complete your outfit by taking home a pair of Steven Alan glasses or watches by a select few top brands.





www.generalquartersstore.com 153 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA(323) 937-5391 Every once and a while you’ll stumble across a mens boutique that is an absolute gem. General Quarters is that type of spot. With a vibe that can be best described as vintage, yet modern, the store is filled with clothing and accessories from top brands like Gant Rugger, Apolis, Buckler’s, Filson, Imogene & Willie, Pendleton, Tanner Goods, life/after/denim, Rogue Territory, and more. Add some footwear by sought after brands like Chippewa, and you have the right stuff for success. In addition to clothing, the store recently installed a ’50s-inspired barbershop in the back, which gives out haircuts and beard trims using the popular Baxter of California brand for pomade and other mens grooming supplies. Related: Best Men’s Boutiques in Los Angeles.





www.facebook.com 825 N La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 939-0528 Unlike What Goes Around Comes Around (above), Jet Rag is one store where you wont feel as if everything is overpriced. In fact, almost everything you see, from 1960’s evening dresses to 80’s leather men’s pants is under $30 and in great condition. And, if you show up on Sunday’s at 9am, you can take advantage of some ultimate bargains, as the parking lot turns into sale where any item you find is just $1.



