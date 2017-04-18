94.7 Wave Night at Hollywood Park Casino

April 18, 2017 9:41 AM By Deborah Howell
Filed Under: Deborah Howell, DW3, Hollywood Park, Hollywood Park Casino

By Deborah Howell

Hey, why not break up the week with a fun night out?  The all-new Hollywood Park Casino is well worth seeing…and experiencing!

It’s Deborah Howell, and I’ll be your host this Wed. night (April 19th) in the Raise Lounge where you’ll find all your favorite card games, crisp cocktails and drink specials, a great crowd and best of all—the live sounds of LA’s premier live band, DW3!  

I wouldn’t show up without some treats, so I’ll lots of pairs of tickets to the  “I Love the 90’s: The Party Continues Tour” with TLC, Ton Loc, Kid N’ Play, Blackstreet and Montell Jordan–AND tickets to catch John Mayer live at The Forum–so there’s more than one way to be a winner this Wednesday!  Make sure to wear your lucky shoes.  🙂

Get the crew together and come on out for high limit action, simulcast wagering and an intimate performance from DW3.  We’ll save some cards and  cocktails for you!  We’ll be there inside RAISE Lounge from 7 to 10, so feel free to come straight from work and grab some dinner at Hollywood Park Casino’s casual American restaurant before the music and the gaming begins!

Visit  www.playhcp.com  for the full scoop on the evening.

See you there!

More from Deborah Howell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live