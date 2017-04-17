Listen To The WAVE For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Universal Studios Hollywood!

This weekend The WAVE has your free tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood where you can experience Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Transformers™: The Ride-3D, Jurassic Park™ – The Ride, and more!

Want to go? Just be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE and you’ll score four tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood plus qualify for your chance to win four California Neighbor passes!

You can also enter online right now by clicking HERE!

Visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com to get over 175 days of thrills, laughter and wonder with the new California Neighbor Pass for $129 online!

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2017 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.© 2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.