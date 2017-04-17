April 25th Officially Becomes ‘La La Land’ Day in Los Angeles

by Camber Whitford

Dust off those tap shoes because Mayor Eric Garcetti officially declared April 25th to be ‘La La Land’ Day in the “City of Stars!”

A public dedication ceremony will take place on the steps of L.A. City Hall starting at 8:30 am. To make sure you get all your ‘La La Land’ feels, a jazz band will be performing at the ceremony. As well as aerial dancers who will be performing a dance medley inspired by the film.

While Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are not scheduled to attend, director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz will be making cameos! Production designers David and Sandy Wasco, jewelry designer Kyle Chan, and choreographer Mandy Moore will also be dropping by.

The best picture nominee comes out on DVD and Blue-Ray the same day, so don’t worry if you can’t make it you can always celebrate by watching the award-winning movie.