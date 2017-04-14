Top 10 Best Comfort Foods

By Sarah Carroll

We all have that one comfort food we turn to when life gets rough. Sweet, salty, crunchy, chewy — the possibilities are endless…and delicious.

A recent survey ranked the 50 best options and just reading the list is giving us some serious cravings!

Here are the top 10, according to Ranker.com:

1. Grilled cheese sandwiches.

2. Chocolate.

3. Pizza.

4. Ice cream.

5. French fries.

6. Macaroni and cheese.

7. Chocolate chip cookies.

8. Mashed potatoes.

9. Fried chicken.

10. Spaghetti and meatballs.