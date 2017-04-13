Sam Smith is Back Recording in the Studio with Super Producer Timbaland

by Jay Styles

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a live televised performance from Sam Smith. As a matter of fact, it has been over a year since Sam Smith’s breathtaking performance of “Writing’s on The Wall” in which he took home an Oscar for “Best Original Song.”

That may all change soon according to a new Instagram post from producer Timbaland, who shared a photo with Sam Smith in the studio saying, “It was a pleasure working with this man.”

Sam Smith has yet to post any updates on his social media account since announcing his hiatus back in March of 2016 however, he did pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando shootings and the passing of David Bowie.

It will be 3 years in May since the singer-songwriter’s debut album In The Lonely Hour was released which makes perfect sense that he’s working on new music and will soon release his sophomore album. So we’ll just have to wait a little longer to hear what Sam Smith and Timbaland were cooking up in the studio.

It was a pleasure working this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Timbo the King (@timbaland) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

So who’s ready to hear new music from Sam Smith?