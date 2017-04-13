Best Places For Easter Candy In Los Angeles

Long live chocolate bunnies and Easter candy. The Easter Bunny is back in town getting ready for the holiday this year. Hunting for colorful eggs and eating candy is a more modern day tradition of Easter. With that being said, it’s time to start planning for the candy consumption festivities. While pastel-colored jelly beans, marshmallow Peeps and chocolates are at the top of everyone’s shopping lists right now, check out the best candy stores in Los Angeles to buy Easter candy this year.





Dylan’s Candy Bar

The Grove

6333 West Third St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 930-1600

www.dylanscandybar.com



Dylan’s Candy Bar, which got its fame when Dylan Lauren, daughter of the Ralph Lauren, opened up the confectionary emporium in the middle of NYC in 2001. Today, Dylan’s Candy Bar has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to its prime location at The Grove. As Easter rolls around, Dylan’s is the perfect place to shop for all the sweet pastel-colored candy fit for the holiday. Specialty whimsical candies include multi-pastel-colored chocolate bunnies, chocolate bars flavored with marshmallow cream, brownies or peanut butter in bright yellow, pink and blue wrap. The shop also offers more than 7,000 sweets and candy-related gift items to dazzle and impress. Plush peep bunnies make sweet gifting, too.

Sockerbit

7922 W. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 951-0402

www.sockerbit.com



Sockerbit is a smorgasbord of Scandinavian candies. Sockerbit, which actually means sugar cube, is both a treat to visit and to eat. The shop’s signature candy, a white-cubed marshmallow, is also called the Sockerbit. This candy store offers over 140 different sweets in all sorts of flavors, shapes and colors. The candy here is free of trans fats and GMOs (genetically modified ingredients). Easy to shop, the store sorts candy by color and flavor. Shoppers will find gummies, licorice, sugar-coated sours, marshmallows, hard candy mixes, milk chocolates and imported Euro wrapped candies, too. All of these naturally-made candies are wonderful for the Easter holiday.

Edelweiss Chocolates

444 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 275-0341

www.edelweisschocolates.com



A chocolate tradition, Edelweiss Chocolates of Beverly Hills is exactly where you want to go for Easter candy this year. Since 1942, Edelweiss Chocolates has been whipping up some of the most delicious candy in the city. Chocolate Easter bunnies are made of fresh sweet cream, butter and rich chocolate. Wrapped in various Easter themed foils, the Edelweiss chocolate bunnies are a true treat for chocolate lovers. Also perfect for Easter basket giving are the chocolate covered marshmallows and gummy bears from Edelweiss. Pre-made or custom candy baskets are also available.





Sweet! Hollywood

Hollywood & Highland Center

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 462-3111

www.sweetlosangeles.com



The Sweet! Hollywood candy store is truly a playground of colorful candy. For every color in the rainbow of jelly bean, taffy, ribbon candy and M&Ms to a fudge bar and a make-your-own-chocolate-bar-laboratory, Sweet! is just-the-right candy store for your Easter needs. The make-your-own-chocolate-bar is a fun way to create a special gift. Selecting a dark, milk or white chocolate is the first step. Next, choose from several fillings such as marshmallow, peanut butter cream or raspberry jelly. Then you pick up to three different inclusions offered such as animal crackers, cookies and cream, a variety of nuts, candy cereal, potato chips, or sea salt. Finally, pick a wrap and personalize it. Dozens of unique baskets and boxes are available to purchase and then fill up with your favorite sweets.

See’s Candies

3431 S La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

(310) 559-4919

www.sees.com



See's Candies, a sweet tradition of California, is known for its always-satisfying chocolates. Easter bunnies, marshmallow-filled chocolate eggs, Rocky Road chocolate eggs, peanut butter cream chocolate eggs, colorful jelly beans and lollipops (try the seasonal flavor strawberry cream) are delicious Easter candies offered at See's. The store has a gorgeous selection of chocolates (chocolate dipped fruits, brittles, truffles, caramels, nuts and chews, and See's signature Scotchmallows and Bridge Mix), which can be purchased individually to create a custom box. A customer favorite, See's always offers a free sample.



