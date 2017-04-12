Motown Records Artist Kem is looking for a Background Singer!

Kem is holding live auditions tomorrow, Thursday April 13th for a new singer. The winner will Sing live on-stage with Kem! His 1st performance date is May 12 at the Barclays Center in NYC. Here are the audition details.

** Tenor Background Vocalists Only**

LIVE AUDITIONS in Detroit Area – Thursday 4/13

Starts at 5:00pm / Line closes at 6:30pm

Studio A / 5619 N Beech Daly Rd. / Dearborn, MI / 48127

VIRTUAL AUDITIONS for those outside a 150-mile radius of Detroit – Thursday 4/13

Send email to: KEM@pr1comm.com to schedule an audition time (Skype, FaceTime, etc.)

BE PREPARED TO SING BOTH LEAD & BACKGROUND VOCALS FOR:

Share My Life / You’re On My Mind / Promise To Love / Downtown

GOOD LUCK!

Check out this video from Kem himself. April 13th could be your lucky day!