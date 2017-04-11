Most Popular Slang Word The Year You Were Born

By Sarah Carroll

If you’re over the age of 35, savage, extra, clapback, bae, and lit may sound like gibberish.

But ask the average millennial or Gen Z-er and they’ll tell you it’s basic vocab you need to know!

Dropping slang is not a new concept. Your parents did it, your grandparents did it, and yes, even your great-grandparents were doing it too.

So, what buzzword was the most popular the year you were born?

Good Housekeeping rounded up a list for for every year from 1926 through 2006.

Some of our favorites included:

1977: “brewski”

1981: “chill pill”

1986: “studmuffin”

1988: “F-bomb”

1995: “as if”

2002: “hella”

2004: “muffin top”

Click HERE to see the entire list!