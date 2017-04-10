The Reiner’s Reign at the Chinese Theater

By Bill Dudley
History was made over the weekend at the historic TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, as a tradition dating back to the 1920’s now has a new twist. For the first time ever, a father and son stepped into the eternal cement at the same time.
Carl Reiner has been entertaining us since the early days of television, finding immortality as the creator, writer, and part-time co-star of The Dick Van Dyke Show. His son Rob Reiner first broke out a decade later as the lovable “Meathead” sparring with Archie Bunker on Norman Lear’s groundbreaking long running political comedy All In The Family. Rob has also directed some of the most culturally memorable films of the past 30 years including, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, and This Is Spinal Tap.
As has become tradition in recent years, the TCM Festival usually has a hand and foot ceremony during the weekend of the festival each year, where someone long overdue finally joins 100 years of their peers in cement. Past recipients included Christopher Plummer, Jane Fonda, Peter O’Toole, and Mel Brooks.
Norman Lear was present for the ceremony; I shook his hand and thanked him for Maude, Good Times, and The Jeffersons, among others. Billy Crystal spoke, and detailed his decades long friendship with Rob and the family.
Surprisingly Mel was not in attendance for his best friend Carl’s ceremony, even though he appeared later that evening for a screening of his comedy classic, High Anxiety. Although Carl did point out that If you look at Mel’s fingerprints he did in 2014, he actually has ELEVEN fingers in cement. That’s why we love Mel so much!