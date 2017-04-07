Russell Simmons Talks New Yoga, Tantris, Studio With Pat Prescott

April 7, 2017 1:32 PM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Pat Prescott, Russell Simmons, Tantris, yoga

By Pat Prescott

Russell Simmons might just be the most interesting man in the world. He gave us Def Jam Records, Def Comedy Jam, a number of other successful businesses and a stack of motivational self help books and now he’s sharing his passion for yoga with other enthusiasts in the Southland.

About three months ago, Russell opened Tantris, a beautiful sacred space on Sunset Boulevard that is rapidly becoming the place to go to practice and learn about yoga. Visit their website at www.Tantris.com  and listen in to our conversation.

You’ll see why Russell is passionate about his personal practice and his new business venture plus if you’re not already, you might get excited about practicing yourself.

Tantris Center for Yogic Science
9200 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Phone: (213) 894-9200
www.Tantris.com

Listen Live