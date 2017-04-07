Elena Campbell Talks Stellar Awards And More With Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Chart topping gospel artists Travis Greene and Tamela Mann rule the night this Sunday at the 32nd annual Stellar Awards with six wins each, but at the center of it all will be co-hosts Anthony Brown and popular singer, radio and television personality Erica Campbell.

Erica is one half of the award winning sister duo Mary Mary, who are Stellar Award Winners themselves. Erica called in to our studios to talk about this Sunday’s award show and a whole lot more.

See Erica this Sunday night, Palm Sunday, on the Stellar Awards.

The 32nd Annual Stellar Awards

Sunday April 9, 2017 at 6pm on TV One