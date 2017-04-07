Elena Campbell Talks Stellar Awards And More With Pat Prescott

April 7, 2017 1:45 PM By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Erica Campbell, Pat Prescott, Stellar Awards

By Pat Prescott

Chart topping gospel artists Travis Greene and Tamela Mann rule the night this Sunday at the 32nd annual Stellar Awards with six wins each, but at the center of it all will be co-hosts Anthony Brown and popular singer, radio and television personality Erica Campbell.

Erica is one half of the award winning sister duo Mary Mary, who are Stellar Award Winners themselves. Erica called in to our studios to talk about this Sunday’s award show and a whole lot more.

See Erica this Sunday night, Palm Sunday, on the Stellar Awards.

The 32nd Annual Stellar Awards
Sunday April 9, 2017 at 6pm on TV One

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live