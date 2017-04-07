California Drought Emergency Lifted; Most Water Restrictions Eased

April 7, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Drought Emergency

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA.com/AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown lifted the drought emergency in California Friday, along with most statewide water restrictions, following one of the wettest winter in years.

The announcement Friday ends Brown’s 2014 emergency declaration during California’s driest four-year period on record. It led to the first conservation rules for the nation’s most populated and agriculturally productive state, focused on turning off sprinklers and ripping out thirsty lawns.

“This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” Brown said. “Conservation must remain a way of life.”

