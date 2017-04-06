California Drivers Could Pay More For Gas To Get Better Roads

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Gov. Jerry Brown joined state and local representatives Thursday to drum up support for legislation that would raise gasoline taxes and vehicle license fees in order to pay for road repairs.

According to Brown, there are no alternatives but for motorists to foot the bill.

Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair & Accountability Act of 2017, would trigger a 20-cent per gallon increase in diesel taxes, a 12-cent per gallon hike in gas taxes and a 5.75 percent increase in diesel sales taxes. Vehicle license fees would be raised an average $38 per vehicle.

According to the governor’s office, the bill requires a two-thirds vote to pass the Legislature.

The bill could come to a vote as early as Thursday.