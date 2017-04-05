Pat Prescott Talks With Michael Colyar About His New Show, ‘Michael Colyar’s Momma’

You probably know him as “The King Of Venice Beach”, a title he earned by captivating tourists and residents alike with his side splitting comedy shows at one of Southern California’s most famous beach destinations. He catapulted from street performing to stardom, winning Star Search’s $100,000Grand Prize Comedy Championship. By the way, he gave $50,000 of his prize money to charity. That’s who Michael Colyar is: a kind, sensitive, complicated, and very funny individual.

You will see all those sides of Michael as he relives his life story in his critically acclaimed one man show Michael Colyar’s Momma. From his days of making people laugh at Venice Beach, to his long term drug addiction and his successful recovery, you’ll experience all the pain and all the laughter in a story that will give you hope and make you a believer in this multitalented performer.

Michael stopped by our studios to talk about the show this weekend and next and a whole lot more.

Michael Colyar’s Momma: A Fool Telling His Truth in Two Acts

Directed by Iona Morris

Acme Comedy Theater

135 N. LaBrea Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90036

April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2017

8PM on Friday and Saturday and 7pm on Sunday

For tickets and information:

www.BrownPaperTickets.com

http://MichaelColyar.bpt.me

www.TheRealMichaelColyar.com