Daryl Hall & John Oates And Tears For Fears Add Second Staples Center Show

April 4, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Daryl Hall and John Oates, Staples Center, Tears For Fears

Due to overwhelming demand, Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears have added a second Los Angeles show to their North American tour on Saturday, July 29 at STAPLES Center. This show follows the previously announced STAPLES Center show on Friday, July 28.

Tickets and VIP packages for the newly added date go on sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10am local time.

Get your tickets at axs.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 10am.

