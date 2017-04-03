Win Tickets To The Wave’s Soulful Summer Concert Series 2017: George Benson & Kenny G!

April 3, 2017 12:01 AM
It’s The WAVE’s Soulful Summer Concert Series featuring George Benson & Kenny G happening Sunday, September 17th at The Greek Theatre, and you can win you way in by listening to The WAVE all week long!

Just be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines to win a pair of tickets to the show!

***You can also enter online right now by clicking HERE!***

Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 24th at 10am through AXS.com, but The WAVE listeners will have access to a special presale taking place on Thursday, March 23rd starting at 10am. Just use the password 947THEWAVE.

