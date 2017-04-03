Los Angeles’ Best Stores For Kids Clothing

When a toddler needs attire, where should LA area moms and dads shop? Sure, they can outfit their pre-schoolers in clothing from big box stores, but when looking for something special, something that really fits their wee one’s sense of style, try are these top shopping meccas that can’t be missed.





Auntie Barbara’s Kids

179 S Beverly Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 285-0873

www.auntiebarbaraskids.com



Looking for the perfect gift for a baby shower, a newborn, or children that are older? Auntie Barbara’s Kids in Beverly Hills offers the best options in the city. For over 30 years, this shop located on charming South Beverly Drive offers a variety of high quality clothing, accessories, and toys for newborns and children. With terrific customer service, you can find both trendy items, as well as pretty looks. Buy cards, headbands, onesies, and much more. They even offer complimentary gift wrapping.

Sol Baby

124 Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-3960

www.sol-baby.com



Situated just a block from the beach, Sol Baby is a terrific children’s clothing store in Hermosa Beach. Shop items like hip rock n’ roll t-shirts, cool baseball caps, comfortable dresses, leggings, pajamas, hats, necklaces and much more. It’s great for finding a unique gift, too. And, if you’re going to be a mom, they also offer maternity wear, as well as blankets and slings. It’s a charming boutique with a wide variety of hard to find toys and clothes as well. The store offers clothing for girls aged 0-24 months, girls clothing for 2-8 year olds, as well as boys from 0-24 months and boys clothing from 2-6 years old.

Entertaining Elephants

12053 Ventura Place

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 766-9177

www.entertainingelephants.com



Kids love the decor and parents love the natural fabrics at Entertaining Elephants. This cute shop offers everything from leggings to hats, dresses, shirts, and pants, which are all crafted in sustainable 100% organic cotton knit. In addition, all items are made right here in Los Angeles, so buying a great gift for a friends child, or your own child is great for this city. Baby items include onesies, dresses, tops, bottoms (jeans, leggings, trousers, and pants), as well as accessories like hats and more.

La La Ling

1810 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 664-4400

www.lalaling.com



Focusing on babies and older children all the way up to age 10, La La Ling is located in a quaint area of Los Feliz. Offering delightfully modern clothing along with toys and home furnishings for toddlers, it’s one of the top spots to shop for children’s clothes in the city. Children will enjoy shopping here as much as their parents, with 3-D artwork on the ceiling, cool art on the walls, and crisp modern design in the clothing options. Baby chew beads? Astronaut T-shirts? Tie-dyed hoodies? You’ll find all of these and more.

Ragg Tattoo

12350 Ventura Blvd

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 762-7244



Whether you find yourself in Studio City, or Beverly Hills, Ragg Tattoo offers top-notch clothing for newborns on up to older children. With a great inventory of trendy items for both boys and girls, shop everything from pajamas and leggings to trendy tee’s, button down shirts, dresses and much more.

Bluebird

652 Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 466-0408

www.bluebirdlakids.com



For high style fashion at reasonable prices, pre-schoolers and their parents can find exactly what they’re looking for at Bluebird, a well-organized, upscale kids’ designer resale store located in Larchmont Village. Finds include shorts, dresses, t-shirts, and plenty of shoes – which as any parent knows are usually little worn and quickly outgrown by toddlers. They offer great buys in outerwear, too.

