Los Angeles’ Best Stores For Kids Clothing

When a toddler needs attire, where should LA area moms and dads shop? Sure, they can outfit their pre-schoolers in clothing from big box stores, but when looking for something special, something that really fits their wee one’s sense of style, try are these top shopping meccas that can’t be missed.
Auntie Barbara’s Kids
179 S Beverly Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 285-0873
www.auntiebarbaraskids.com
Looking for the perfect gift for a baby shower, a newborn, or children that are older? Auntie Barbara’s Kids in Beverly Hills offers the best options in the city. For over 30 years, this shop located on charming South Beverly Drive offers a variety of high quality clothing, accessories, and toys for newborns and children. With terrific customer service, you can find both trendy items, as well as pretty looks. Buy cards, headbands, onesies, and much more. They even offer complimentary gift wrapping.
Sol Baby
124 Pier Ave.
Hermosa Beach
(310) 318-3960
www.sol-baby.com
Situated just a block from the beach, Sol Baby is a terrific children’s clothing store in Hermosa Beach. Shop items like hip rock n’ roll t-shirts, cool baseball caps, comfortable dresses, leggings, pajamas, hats, necklaces and much more. It’s great for finding a unique gift, too. And, if you’re going to be a mom, they also offer maternity wear, as well as blankets and slings. It’s a charming boutique with a wide variety of hard to find toys and clothes as well. The store offers clothing for girls aged 0-24 months, girls clothing for 2-8 year olds, as well as boys from 0-24 months and boys clothing from 2-6 years old.
Entertaining Elephants
12053 Ventura Place
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 766-9177
www.entertainingelephants.com
Kids love the decor and parents love the natural fabrics at Entertaining Elephants. This cute shop offers everything from leggings to hats, dresses, shirts, and pants, which are all crafted in sustainable 100% organic cotton knit. In addition, all items are made right here in Los Angeles, so buying a great gift for a friends child, or your own child is great for this city. Baby items include onesies, dresses, tops, bottoms (jeans, leggings, trousers, and pants), as well as accessories like hats and more.
La La Ling
1810 N. Vermont Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 664-4400
www.lalaling.com
Focusing on babies and older children all the way up to age 10, La La Ling is located in a quaint area of Los Feliz. Offering delightfully modern clothing along with toys and home furnishings for toddlers, it’s one of the top spots to shop for children’s clothes in the city. Children will enjoy shopping here as much as their parents, with 3-D artwork on the ceiling, cool art on the walls, and crisp modern design in the clothing options. Baby chew beads? Astronaut T-shirts? Tie-dyed hoodies? You’ll find all of these and more.
Ragg Tattoo
12350 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 762-7244
Whether you find yourself in Studio City, or Beverly Hills, Ragg Tattoo offers top-notch clothing for newborns on up to older children. With a great inventory of trendy items for both boys and girls, shop everything from pajamas and leggings to trendy tee’s, button down shirts, dresses and much more.
Bluebird
652 Larchmont Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 466-0408
www.bluebirdlakids.com
For high style fashion at reasonable prices, pre-schoolers and their parents can find exactly what they’re looking for at Bluebird, a well-organized, upscale kids’ designer resale store located in Larchmont Village. Finds include shorts, dresses, t-shirts, and plenty of shoes – which as any parent knows are usually little worn and quickly outgrown by toddlers. They offer great buys in outerwear, too.
Peek Kids
1015 Montana Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 434-9700
www.peekkids.com
With multiple locations around Los Angeles and in Orange County, including Fashion Island, Santa Monica and elsewhere, Peek Kids is dedicated to offering beautiful children’s clothing for girls, boys, baby girls, and baby boys. Here, you’ll find a huge variety of options to choose from. Dresses, jeans, shirts, sweaters & sweatshirts, skirts, shoes, swimwear and more can be found here. Attractive and well-designed toys and games are all staples at this sweet shop as well.