Easter At The 99 Cents Only Store With Talaya!

April 3, 2017 11:02 AM By Talaya Trigueros
Filed Under: 99 Your Easter, Talaya Trigueros

By Talaya Trigueros

Springtime is a wonderful time of year and when we welcome Easter into our homes. Well, there are so many ways to celebrate and your local “99 Cents Only Stores”  has everything you need and at a price you can’t resist!

Take a look at these photos, because I couldn’t help but “Do the 99” and pick up all these great items to make my Easter crazy festive!

The baskets are perfect and being able to fill them with the sparkly eggs (one of them will contain something super special!) is going  to make the Easter Egg hunt so much fun!

It amazes me how I can find the finest quality items like Ghirardelli Chocolates, Peeps, Emoji eggs,  Star Wars, Minions, Finding Dory and even Disney Princesses plus those Bunny Ears will take our Easter Sunday to the next level. I can’t wait to see my husband wearing Bunny Ears!

Plus, when it comes to the freshest of produce and food items, my Easter dinner will definitely be a feast.

So don’t even think twice.  This Easter, “Do the 99”, at your nearby 99 Cents Only Store!

Visit dothe99.com to find a store near you, and Happy Easter!

Click here for your chance to win a $99 dollar shopping spree at 99 Cents Only Stores!

 

More from Talaya Trigueros
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live