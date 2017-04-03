Best Things To See & Do In San Juan Capistrano

Situated next to Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, and north of San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano is central to many places in Orange County. Created around the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, the city offers plenty of things to do.



Explore History





Mission San Juan Capistrano

26801 Ortega Hwy

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 234-1300

www.missionsjc.com 26801 Ortega HwySan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 234-1300 As one of the major destinations in the city, Mission San Juan Capistrano was a Spanish mission in colonial times, and it is a great attraction to visit if you’ve never been. The two hundred year old monument offers tours through beautiful gardens, fountains and old structures. Guests of the Mission can also explore art exhibits on the property, as well as attend special concerts and events. It’s a great place to visit to view and get immersed in the culture and history of Southern California.



Play With Animals





ZOOMARS Petting Zoo

31791 Los Rios St

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 831-6550

www.zoomars.com 31791 Los Rios StSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 831-6550 Situated in the Historic Los Rios District of San Juan Capistrano, ZOOMARS Petting Zoo is fun for kids and adults alike! The Zoo is home to 100 friendly animals, including alpaca’s, pigs, horses, llamas, chickens, sheep, cows, rabbits, goats, ponies and more. So, if you’re a fan of animals, this is definitely the place to go. Once you’re done visiting with animals, this family-fun facility offers pony rides, a gold mine adventure where you can pan for gold, train attractions.



Tee Time!





San Juan Hills Golf Club

32120 San Juan Creek Rd

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 493-1167

www.sanjuanhillsgolf.com 32120 San Juan Creek RdSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 493-1167 Why not play a round of golf at one of San Juan Capistrano’s most beautiful golf courses? Whether you want to play a few wholes or the course, you’ll be playing a game on a greens surrounded by rolling hills. This Par 71 Championship golf course is open to the public every day of the week, and offers full service amenities, including a golf shop, a driving range with both grass and hitting areas, golf instructions and staff, a lively bar, and restaurant with a patio.



Explore Nature & Have A Picnic





Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park

33401 Ortega Hwy.

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 923-2210

www.ocparks.com 33401 Ortega Hwy.San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 923-2210 Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park is truly an oasis in Orange County. With over 8,000 acres of wilderness to explore, it’s nestled among the sandstone canyons of the Santa Ana Mountains and offers gorgeous valleys with wildlife. Go on a nature walk or a hike, go camping, have a picnic and enjoy the beautiful outdoors.



Explore The Los Rios Historic District

