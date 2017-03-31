Vanessa Bell Calloway Visits With Pat Prescott

Who could forget Vanessa Bell Calloway as the stunning African Princess Imani in Coming To America? It’s been 29 years since her iconic performance and believe it or not, Vanessa Bell Calloway just turned 60 during a star studded birthday weekend here in LA.

She stopped by our studios to talk about this landmark birthday and a couple of exciting projects. This weekend you can see Vanessa on Centric, Saturday April 1st at 10pm in BEING Vanessa Bell Calloway, the acclaimed documentary series that follows some of our most powerful women through their daily lives and tells their stories. You can also see Vanessa on Sunday night in the starring role on the Bounce TV series Saints and Sinners.

Vanessa talked with me on the morning show and then hung around to catch up. Listen in as we discuss gentrification in Leimert Park, embracing our lives at every age and the secrets to her 29 year marriage to her husband, businessman Tony Calloway.

Check out photos from the star studded birthday celebration and whatever you do, make sure you click on the link below to see the beautiful birthday video she produced, dancing with her two beautiful daughters.

For more on Vanessa, follow her on social media and on her website at www.VanessaBellCalloway.com