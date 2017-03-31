Listen All Weekend For Your Chance To Win Free Tickets To Legoland California Resort!

March 31, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Contest, Legoland

All weekend long, The WAVE is giving away free tickets to Legoland California Resort! Just be the 9th caller at 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines and you’ll win four tickets!

*You can also enter online right now by clicking HERE!*

LEGOLAND® California Resort has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including the new LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display featuring a 16-foot long Finalizer model made completely out of LEGO bricks. The Resort is home to the LEGOLAND Water Park, SEA LIFE® Aquarium and LEGOLAND Hotel.  For information visit LEGOLAND.com.

Keep listening; you could be the next lucky winner!

