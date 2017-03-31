Fierce Winds Batter Southern California

March 31, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: High Wind Warning, High Winds, NWS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — More fierce winds battered the Southland Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest gusts blew through and around the Interstate 5 Corridor, between 70 and 80 miles per hour.

A high wind warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m. in the San Gabriel Mountains in both Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

Strong gusts knocked over a large tree in East Hollywood.

Temperatures will reach the high 60s and low 70s under sunny skies.

