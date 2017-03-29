Vin Scully Play-By-Play, N.W.A.’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Named National ‘Aural Treasures’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully and rap group N.W.A. were named Wednesday among the newest inductees to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

The selections for the 2016 registry were called as “aural treasures worthy of preservation” because of their “cultural, artistic, and historical importance to American society and the nation’s audio heritage.”

“I wanted that game to take forever, which is a little different. Today, everyone talks about, and maybe not the fans, but certainly those of us broadcasting and writing, we’re always talking about how long the game is. Baseball is now trying to see if they can’t speed things up,” Scully, 89, told the Associated Press from his home in Hidden Hills. “But as a kid way back, and even as a broadcaster, I remember saying, ‘take it easy fellas, be slow, let’s squeeze all of the juice out of this game before we finally close the curtain on it.”

N.W.A.’s 1988 album, Straight Outta Compton, was received one of the first parental advisory labels for explicit content. The track “F— tha Police,” was denounced by conservative politicians and prompted a warning letter from the FBI to the group’s record label. But the album achieved platinum sales with no radio airplay and influenced a generation of rappers with its lyrics about gang violence and the drug trade in south central Los Angeles.

